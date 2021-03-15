Extra tickets released for Scotland versus England tennis showdown in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Extra tickets are being released for this year’s Battle of the Brits match when Scotland will take on England in Aberdeen.

Former world number one Sir Andy Murray and doubles supremo Jamie Murray are set to lead the Scotland team against an England line-up featuring British number one Dan Evans.

The event will take place at the city’s P&J LIve arena on Tuesday December 21 and Wednesday December 22 with Andy Murray scheduled to feature in all three sessions.

Wednesday’s evening session has already completely sold out so tournament director Jamie Murray and his team are adding extra seating to boost capacity.

“We want as many people to be part of this as possible,” said Jamie Murray.

“Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England is going to be really special for me and for Andy and hopefully for fans as well and we don’t want anyone to miss out.

“I’m thrilled with how ticket sales are going.

“It’s been a tough year for so many people and I think everyone is excited to be able to look forward to something fun like this.”

A small number of tickets are still available for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon sessions.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

We’re back and this time we’re headed to Scotland! Get ready to watch the best of British men’s tennis LIVE in a brand new format – Scotland vs England. Coming to the @PandJLive Arena for two days of action packed tennis and entertainment. @jamie_murray @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/ws5hvGW5mt — Battle of The Brits (@BattleofTheBrit) February 26, 2021

Created by Jamie Murray in response to the lack of tournament tennis during the Covid-19 pandemic, December’s event will be the fourth tournament in the Battle fo the Brits series.

Previous Battle of the Brits events raised over £100,000 for NHS charities.

The event will feature six matches: four singles and two doubles.

December’s event will see the Murray brothers play tennis in Aberdeen for the first time in 15 years. They last competed in the Granite City in 2005 and 2006 during the Aberdeen Cup.