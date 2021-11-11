Murray brothers set to team up for Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen as schedule revealed

Tennis fans in the north-east are set for a pre-Christmas treat after Sir Andy Murray confirmed he will play singles and doubles for Scotland in the Battle of the Brits at P&J Live.

Tournament director and Sir Andy’s brother, Jamie, has announced his provisional schedule for this December’s meeting of Scotland and England, which will feature two days of top class men’s tennis in the Granite City.

Murray is due to play in all three sessions across Tuesday, December 21, and Wednesday, December 22, and will team up with his brother in Aberdeen.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Sir Andy will take on Englishman Dan Evans in the second singles match in Tuesday’s evening session, with Cameron Norrie also scheduled to face Kyle Edmund.

Englishman Edmund, a former Australian Open semi-finalist, has not played since October 2020 and underwent surgery on his left knee in March this year.

A packed Wednesday afternoon will see Jamie Murray and Jonny O’Mara lead Scotland out in the doubles against England’s pairing of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, before Sir Andy returns to the court to take on Edmund in what is likely to be one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches of the event.

The two-day festival of tennis concludes with the evening session, where Norrie will play Evans, the man he recently overtook as British No.1, before the Murray brothers join forces for Scotland in what promises to be a showstopping finale against Salisbury and Skupski.

Jamie Murray said: “We’re bringing the best players from the whole of the UK, so I expect the matches to be super competitive and really high quality.

“Andy, Cam, Johnny and I are all desperate to get out there in front of the Aberdeen crowd and show what them what we can do.

“I know the English guys are really excited, too, so there it’s going to be lots of fun as well as everyone going all out to get their team a win and take home the bragging rights as an early Christmas present.”

Limited tickets remain via Ticketmaster for the event.

Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England will be shown on BBC iPlayer and the Tennis Channel.

Provisional order of play

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21

Evening session (6.30pm)

Match 1: Cameron Norrie (SCO) v Kyle Edmund (ENG)

Match 2: Andy Murray (SCO) v Dan Evans (ENG)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22

Afternoon session (1pm)

Match 1: Jamie Murray & Jonny O’Mara (SCO) vs Joe Salisbury & Neal Skupski (ENG)

Match 2: Andy Murray (SCO) v Kyle Edmund (ENG)

Evening session (6.30pm)

Match 1: Cameron Norrie (SCO) v Dan Evans (ENG)

Match 2: Andy Murray & Jamie Murray (SCO) v Joe Salisbury & Neal Skupski (ENG)