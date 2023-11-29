Davina McCall talks blue zones and intermittent fasting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Davina McCall talks blue zones and intermittent fasting

By Press Association
TV presenter Davina McCall has spoken about her interest in blue zones (Lucy North/PA)
TV presenter Davina McCall has spoken about her interest in blue zones, saying that for her and her partner, hairdresser Michael Douglas, “being around people we care about is so important”.

Blue zones are areas of the world where people live longer than average, with such populations occurring in Japan, Italy and Greece, among other places.

Speaking to Women’s Health UK, McCall said: “I’m interested in blue zones – the places in the world where people live the longest – and what they all have in common is community, living together and caring for each other.

“For me and my partner, being around people we care about is so important. For quality time with my kids, I just go along with whatever they want to do.”

McCall, 56, who recently hosted ITV1 and ITVX dating show My Mum, Your Dad, also spoke about doing intermittent fasting, which involves not eating for certain periods of time.

She said she does not eat anything between 8pm and 10.30am, adding: “I used to snack all evening and didn’t see anything wrong with it as I was reaching for healthy foods, such as carrots and hummus… Since putting a cut-off point on my eating, I crave (snacks) so much less and wake up feeling better.”

The former Big Brother presenter has been vocal in championing women’s issues, including contraception and the menopause, having produced documentaries on both subjects and a book (titled Menopausing) on the latter.

In Channel 4 documentary Davina McCall’s Pill Revolution, the presenter was filmed having a coil fitted to help dispel misinformation around contraception.

Talking about staying physically strong during menopause, she said: “It’s much harder to keep quality muscle during and after the menopause, so eating enough protein is important”.

ITV Autumn Entertainment launch
Davina McCall has been vocal in championing women’s issues (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She also said “beast mode” training does not work for her the way it used to, saying a recent workout session on holiday had left her “with backache and Achilles pain”.

She added: “At my age, ‘beast mode’ training doesn’t work for me like it used to. I prefer to stick to lower-intensity strength training sessions using weighted and bodyweight movements.”

In June, McCall was made an MBE for services to broadcasting in the King’s Birthday Honours following a television career spanning more than two decades.

– Read the full interview in the December issue of Women’s Health UK, also available as a digital edition.