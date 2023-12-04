Anne Hathaway and Kate Moss among best-dressed stars at the Fashion Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne Hathaway and Kate Moss among best-dressed stars at the Fashion Awards

By Press Association
A-listers were out in force for the Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)
A host of stylish celebrities were out in force for the Fashion Awards 2023.

Models, actors and industry insiders braved the rain as they took to the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall for the British Fashion Council’s annual event celebrating excellence in the fashion industry.

Talents including Burberry’s Daniel Lee, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson and Sarah Burton (who recently left Alexander McQueen after 13 years at the helm) are battling it out for designer of the year, while actor Michaela Coel and popstar Sam Smith are being honoured for their cultural contributions.

As you would expect for the biggest night in the British fashion calendar, the stars did not disappoint with their red carpet outfits…

Anne Hathaway attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway appeared on the red carpet alongside Valentino Garavani in a gown from the Italian brand’s archive, with the designer revealing that the off-white fringed design with inspired by spaghetti.

Kate Moss attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Kate Moss was one of several celebrities who chose an all-black look, the British supermodel wearing a flowing long-sleeved gown with a high leg slit teamed with bejewelled platform sandals.

Amal Clooney attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Amal Clooney dazzled in a metallic gown cascading with copper sequins and teardrop-shaped paillettes.

Jodie Comer attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Liverpudlian actor Jodie Comer chose a tailored ensemble, teaming a sleeveless black blazer dress with sheer tights and strappy heels.

Michaela Coel attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Actor and writer Michaela Coel, recipient of the Leader of Change award, looked chic in a minimalist white bandeau crop top and matching maxi skirt.

Nicole Scherzinger attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Currently starring in Sunset Boulevard in London’s West End, Nicole Scherzinger had a rare night off to attend the awards.

The former Pussycat Doll donned a sustainable custom corset gown with a voluminous skirt by British designer Patrick McDowell.

Taika Waititi (left) and Rita Ora attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Pop star Rita Ora wore a clingy black gown with a low back and spiky silver detailing along her spine.

She posed on the red carpet with husband, film director Taika Waititi, who wore a black suit and long overcoat.

Andrew Garfield attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

British actor Andrew Garfield kept it classic in a black tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie.

The Ellie Goulding attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert HallAwards 2023 – London
(Ian West/PA)

Popstar Ellie Goulding chose a menswear-inspired look, teaming an oversized tuxedo jacket with black thigh-high ruched patent boots.

Leigh Anne Pinnock attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock donned a bright red gown with cut-out detailing by London Fashion Week designer Chet Lo, who is famous for his signature spiky creations.

Laura Whitmore attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

TV presenter and actor Laura Whitmore paid tribute to a late British fashion doyenne with her black off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress, styled with opaque stockings and chunky lace-up shoe-boots.

Nicola Roberts attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who will be returning to the stage next year as part of the girl band’s reunion, went for an understated form-fitting LBD look with a red clutch bag and black satin high heels.

Paloma Faith attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Singer-songwriter Paloma Faith tapped into the utility trend with her voluminous two-toned gown which had a gathered waist and drawstring detailing.

Layton Williams attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Actor and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton Williams – who bagged a perfect score on Saturday night’s show – chose a tuxedo-inspired gown with a white shirt and boots.

Ashley Roberts attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts went for the mermaid chic look in a strapless green and blue sequinned dress with a high thigh slit.

Amanda Holden (left) and her daughter Alexa Holden attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

TV and radio presenter Amanda Holden walked the red carpet in a sculptural Khaled Marwen minidress alongside daughter Alexa, who wore a lacy gown by Azzi and Osta.

Law Roach attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Presenting the BFC’s live red carpet coverage, former celebrity stylish Law Roach put his own spin on the classic black tuxedo, styling a black double-breasted jacket with a matching rollneck knit, a long silver lapel pin and some chunky rings.

Sara Sampaio attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, who was recently cast in movie Superman: Legacy, wowed in a white tiered gown worn with black opera gloves and a Swarovski crystal necklace.

Jordan Stephens attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens, who recently unveiled a knitwear collaboration with sustainable clothing brand Peregrine, chose a bottle-green suit for the occasion, which he wore without a shirt and topped with a bucket-style hat.

Abbey Clancy attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Model Abbey Clancy went for a gothic glam look in a black lace midriff-baring top and skirt with matching stockings and pointed-toe high heels.

Myleene Klass attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall
(Ian West/PA)

Also opting for an all-black ensemble, musician and presenter Myleene Klass donned a black bodysuit with a flowing, sheer black overlay.