Car club calls for classics enthusiasts to support children’s charity drive

An Aberdeenshire car club has issued a call for all classic car enthusiasts to polish off their pride and joy and take to the roads to enjoy National Drive It Day this Sunday – destination Fyvie Castle.

Garioch Vehicle Restoration Society has organised the event, with The National Trust for Scotland property ready to host drivers at the castle.

The journey starts from Aberdeen’s Beach ballroom and is expected to take around an hour, and with funds going to NSPCC Scotland, drivers can help raise cash for a good cause and enjoy a great day out, too.

The event starts at 9.45am departing from Aberdeen Beach Esplanade with drivers first heading to the Bridge of Don.

The route:

* Turn right and head up the A92 Ellon Road.

* At the Murcar roundabout (3.3 miles) turn left onto the B999 towards Tarves.

* Continue on the B999 to the junction with the B9170 then turn right.

* At the Methlick junction turn left. Continue round the bend and then turn left onto the B9005.

* Continue on this road until the junction in Fyvie.

* Turn right and the castle road is 70 yards on the left (this is a narrow road with passing places).

The National Trust for Scotland has taken steps to prepare for the visitors. As Fyvie Castle restaurant has limited catering, though, organisers have suggested that drivers bring a packed lunch.

Drivers can then take a tour of the castle and have a walk around the gardens. All owners can join the event, no need for club membership or registration.

Celebrating motors

Drive It Day was created by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs in 2005. For one day a year, historic vehicle enthusiasts and the public come together to celebrate the One Thousand Mile Trial, first organised in 1900 to celebrate the motorcar.

This year’s sponsored charity is the NSPCC Scotland, so whether you have a car, motorcycle or even a vintage bus, get out on the road and help raise funds.

Donate at: justgiving.com/page/nspcc-scotland

More details at driveitday.co.uk and gvrs.net