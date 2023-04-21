Car club calls for classics enthusiasts to support children’s charity drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Car club calls for classics enthusiasts to support children’s charity drive

By Felicity Donohoe
Fyvie Castle. Image: Shutterstock.
Fyvie Castle. Image: Shutterstock.

An Aberdeenshire car club has issued a call for all classic car enthusiasts to polish off their pride and joy and take to the roads to enjoy National Drive It Day this Sunday – destination Fyvie Castle.

Garioch Vehicle Restoration Society has organised the event, with The National Trust for Scotland property ready to host drivers at the castle.

The journey starts from Aberdeen’s Beach ballroom and is expected to take around an hour, and with funds going to NSPCC Scotland, drivers can help raise cash for a good cause and enjoy a great day out, too.

The event starts at 9.45am departing from Aberdeen Beach Esplanade with drivers first heading to the Bridge of Don.

The route:

* Turn right and head up the A92 Ellon Road.
* At the Murcar roundabout (3.3 miles) turn left onto the B999 towards Tarves.
* Continue on the B999 to the junction with the B9170 then turn right.
* At the Methlick junction turn left. Continue round the bend and then turn left onto the B9005.
* Continue on this road until the junction in Fyvie.
* Turn right and the castle road is 70 yards on the left (this is a narrow road with passing places).

The National Trust for Scotland has taken steps to prepare for the visitors. As Fyvie Castle restaurant has limited catering, though, organisers have suggested that drivers bring a packed lunch.

Drivers can then take a tour of the castle and have a walk around the gardens. All owners can join the event, no need for club membership or registration.

Celebrating motors

Drive It Day was created by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs in 2005. For one day a year, historic vehicle enthusiasts and the public come together to celebrate the One Thousand Mile Trial, first organised in 1900 to celebrate the motorcar.

This year’s sponsored charity is the NSPCC Scotland, so whether you have a car, motorcycle or even a vintage bus, get out on the road and help raise funds.

Donate at: justgiving.com/page/nspcc-scotland

More details at driveitday.co.uk and gvrs.net

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

Image supplied by Press Association
How to make the most of your EV mileage
(James Manning/PA)
Learners falling victim to flourishing black market in driving tests – MP
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Martin parts ways with four-wheeled friend and confidante
The Green Alliance has called for driving to be made more expensive and bus and rail fares to be cut to encourage people out of their cars and into greener modes of transport (Dave Thompson/PA)
Cut driving by 20% to curb emissions, says think tank
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has insisted the ‘actual safety performance’ of smart motorways is ‘very good’ despite the Government’s decision not to build any more (Martin Rickett/PA)
Minister insists smart motorway safety is ‘very good’
The Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Volvo steps up XC40 game with a refined, fully electric Recharge
The Defender SVX was used as a stunt vehicle in the filming of James Bond film Spectre. (Collecting Cars)
Land Rover Defender SVX from James Bond’s Spectre is being sold
Most logistics companies cannot consider decarbonising their lorries because of a lack of infrastructure, a body representing manufacturers claimed (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Lorry manufacturers criticise lack of infrastructure for greener vehicles
Police Scotland have launched a new motorcycle safety campaign (Alamy/PA)
Police launch motorcycle safety campaign as 27 riders die in a year
Traffic in Cardiff city centre (Alamy/PA)
Council considering plans Cardiff city centre congestion charge

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
The care home residents got to try a number of activities, including hula hooping. Image: Renaissance Care.
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West. Image: Oceans Winds
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
The final Highland League Weekly Friday preview of season 2022/23 is out now - and the focus is on Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's last-day league title decider at Victoria Park.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven Picture shows; Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven. Stonehaven. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented