Man, 23, arrested after death of 27-year-old male in Port Glasgow

A 23-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man.

Police were called to reports of a seriously injured man on Saturday at around 9.05pm on Brookfield Road, Port Glasgow.

27-year-old Jack Trainner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland say a man, 23, has now been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie of Police Scotland’s major investigation teams, previously said: “Our thoughts remain with Jack’s family.

“This is a very difficult time for them and I want to reassure them and the wider community that our murder inquiry is progressing and we are following a number of lines of investigation.

“Inquiries so far indicate that this was a targeted attack.”

Detectives are continuing to carry out house-to-house inquiries and view a large amount of CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Mr McCreadie said: “Police were called around 9.05pm and I am continuing to urge anyone who may have seen anything in the area of Brookfield Road between 6pm and 11pm on Saturday April 27 or who has any private CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us.

“Even the slightest bit of information could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3680 of Saturday April 27.