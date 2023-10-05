Boy, 13, who reversed over a grandmother ‘at some speed’ admits causing death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 13, who reversed over a grandmother ‘at some speed’ admits causing death

By Press Association
Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield, following the death of Marcia Grant (Dave Higgens/PA)
A 13-year-old boy who said “looks like I got my first kill” after he ran over a grandmother in her own car has admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Marcia Grant, 60, suffered catastrophic injuries outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield as she tried to stop the boy taking her vehicle.

The youngster, who was 12 at the time of the incident and cannot be named, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court by videolink on Tuesday where none of the details of the incident on April 5 was outlined.

Marcia Grant
But a previous hearing was told that the boy said “Is she dead?”, “Looks like I got my first kill?”, and “It was an accident, I swear” – according to police called to the scene.

That hearing at Sheffield Youth Court also heard how Mrs Grant’s husband frantically tried to break the windows of the car in an attempt to stop the boy as his wife was trapped beneath the vehicle.

The incident on Mrs Grant’s driveway was outlined in the youth court in April by prosecutor Gary Crothers who said: “At around 7pm on the evening in question this defendant is seen on CCTV attempting to take Mrs Grant’s car.

“Mrs Grant tries to stop him by going behind the car.

“On CCTV, the vehicle is driven slightly erratically at this time and it does come to a stop.

“Mrs Grant positions herself behind the vehicle. The vehicle reverses, causing her to fall on her back and her head impacts with the ground.

“She was trapped under the vehicle, her husband tried to break the window of the car to get the defendant out of the car.”

The prosecutor said the vehicle then reversed “at some speed causing the catastrophic injuries to Mrs Grant”.

He said she was pronounced dead at the scene on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, just after 7.30pm by attending paramedics.

Police called to the scene found the boy had a silver kitchen knife with him.

The boy was due to go on trial on Monday charged with murdering Mrs Grant but, on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to causing Mrs Grant’s death by dangerous driving and this was accepted by prosecutors during a 20-minute hearing.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, remanded him into youth detention and said he will be sentenced on December 1.

The boy, who had already admitted a second charge of possession of bladed article, appeared by videolink wearing a white shirt with a black tie.

The judge and most of the barristers in the case also appeared via screens.

The boy appeared sitting at a desk in a small room with one woman accompanying him.

He said “yes” to questions from the judge and raised his arm when she asked him to make it clear he could hear what she was saying to him.

The comments made by the boy after the incident were mentioned briefly in previous hearings.

When the youngster first appeared at crown court in April, Ben Campbell, defending, said there was an issue over “what you can infer from them in all the circumstances”.

The district crown prosecutor for Yorkshire and Humberside, Malcolm Christy, said: “The death of Marcia Grant was a tragedy.

“The senseless and dangerous actions of the defendant have left her family and friends devastated.”

Mr Christy explained that the defendant was initially charged with murder using the Crown Prosecution Service’s “threshold test” but, following further investigations including a reconstruction of the scene, it was concluded that “there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction for that offence”.

Speaking outside court on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Since Marcia’s death my thoughts have been with her family and friends.

“They have lost a loved one under the most tragic of circumstances and will have to live with the heartbreaking consequences of the events of that evening for the rest of their lives.

“We continue to support her loved ones, and they wish for their privacy to continue to be respected.”

Mrs Grant’s family released a statement after her death which said: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

“Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.”

At the time, Rotherham Council said she was one of their “much loved” foster carers.

Council leader Chris Read said: “Marcia was a kind, generous lady who was well-known, much-loved and highly respected within the fostering community.

“Not only did Marcia provide endless love and care to vulnerable children when they needed it the most, but shared her time and considerable experience to nurture and support fellow foster carers.”