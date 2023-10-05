Sun and Daily Mail publishers propose combining newspaper printing operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sun and Daily Mail publishers propose combining newspaper printing operations

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Two of the UK’s biggest newspaper publishers have proposed combining their printing operations amid a climate of declining print sales.

In a press release, News UK and DMG Media said they believe the proposal would help improve the efficiency of their print operations and establish a sustainable business model for the future of national newspaper printing in the UK.

The companies – which publish The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mail – would create a new company (NewCo), which would run their combined print operations.

While the proposal would retain the three current printing sites used by News UK’s Newsprinters – Broxbourne, Knowlsey, and Eurocentral – it could potentially mean the closure of two of DMG Media’s sites in Thurrock and Dinnington.

The companies added that they are engaging with the relevant regulatory authorities.

Darren Barker, the managing director of News UK’s Newsprinters UK, said the joint venture was a “genuinely exciting solution”.

“Millions of newspapers are printed and distributed across the UK every day, informing and entertaining millions of their loyal readers,” he said.

“But the reality is that print readership has been in decline for some years now, and the sector has come under increasing pressure to better align capacity with demand.

“I believe this joint venture is a genuinely exciting solution which sets out a long-term sustainable future for the newspaper printing industry, clients and the national daily newspaper ecosystem in the UK.”

DMG Media group production director Julia Palmer-Poucher said: “The news industry has transformed and continues to change rapidly. DMG Media is at the forefront of this transformation and also remains committed to its print titles, its workforce and its readers.

“The decade-long decline in print circulation has not been matched with changes to print capacity and we must find ways to keep physical newspapers, which have an important future, commercially viable.

“This proposed combination would provide a long-term solution for the Mail print titles and a sustainable future for the newspaper printing industry.

“We are aware this will be an uncertain time for those potentially impacted and our priority is to provide staff with the support they need throughout this process.”