Campus drug dealer handed life sentence for cannabis row knife murder

A university student who stabbed another undergraduate to death in a drug-related knife fight has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 21 years.

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor was found guilty of murder in November after jurors heard that the 20-year-old attacked Kwabena Osei-Poku, a digital marketing student, in a street he wrongly believed was not covered by CCTV.

Mr Osei-Poku, who was stabbed in the neck and torso, died at the scene, close to University of Northampton halls of residence, on April 23 last year.

A trial at Northampton Crown Court heard that Lebaga-Idubor, originally from Barking in east London, had earlier threatened his 19-year-old victim in a kitchen at on-campus accommodation, while stealing a bag of cannabis worth around £1,000.

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge David Herbert KC said he was sure the killer had been in possession of a combat-type knife before he was arrested outside Birmingham’s Mango nightclub six months before the murder.

Digital marketing student Kwabena Osei-Poku was stabbed in the neck and torso during a drug-related fight (Family handout/Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Lebaga-Idubor, who fled to France following the murder, was also found guilty of possessing a knife at the time he killed Mr Osei-Poku.

Originally from Peterborough, Mr Osei-Poku was described in family victim impact statements as the perfect brother and someone with a strong desire to help others in his local community.

Judge Herbert told Lebaga-Idubor, who, the court heard, grew up in an “exceptionally good” home, that he had reduced the minimum term to 21 years from a statutory starting point of 25 years because of a number of mitigating factors.

He told Lebaga-Idubor: “Kwabena, or Alfred as he was known, was a young man with many positive qualities who had his whole life ahead of him.

“He was a loving son and a loving elder brother who brought joy to all his family.

“I recognise that no sentence I pass will reduce the grief and loss that his family will continue to feel for the rest of their lives.”

Accepting that the victim was himself armed with a knife and was also involved in selling cannabis, the judge told Lebaga-Idubor: “The evidence shows that you had previously carried a knife in public in October 2022.

“This case, sadly, is yet another one before the courts that highlights the dangers caused by people prepared to carry knives in public.”

The killing happened after Lebaga-Idubor decided to warn Mr Osei-Poku against dealing drugs on campus, the judge said, telling the court: “You made it clear he was selling drugs on what you considered to be your territory.

“You were armed with a flick-knife.

“You wanted the confrontation to continue in a place where you thought there would be no witnesses and no CCTV coverage of what took place.”

The victim had also stabbed Mr Lebaga-Idubor at some point during the fatal altercation, the judge acknowledged.

“I am not sure you intended to kill him,” Judge Herbert continued. “However you intended really serious injury at least.

“What took place shows the consequences of rival drug dealers arming themselves with knives and then producing them.”

Lebaga-Idubor’s trial heard the stabbing took place in New South Bridge Road, where a bag of cannabis was later found.

The jury was also told that the victim, known by the nickname KP, had been suspended or excluded by the university in November or December 2022, but had been allowed back in February 2023.