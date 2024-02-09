Two dogs that killed grandmother were XL bullies, police confirm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two dogs that killed grandmother were XL bullies, police confirm

By Press Association
Esther Martin was killed by XL bully dogs in Jaywick, Essex (Family/ PA)
Esther Martin was killed by XL bully dogs in Jaywick, Essex (Family/ PA)

Two dogs that fatally attacked a grandmother were XL bullies, police have confirmed.

Esther Martin, 68, was killed at a house in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, on Saturday.

She had reportedly tried to break up fighting puppies before she was attacked.

Two dogs were destroyed at the scene and they have now been confirmed to be XL bullies.

Dog attack in Jaywick
The police cordon in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, after a 68-year-old grandmother was savaged to death by two dogs (Gwyn Wright/ PA)

Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver, of Essex Police, said: “I know there has been a huge amount of speculation about the breed and type of dog involved here, but it was really important we got that information right and established the facts.

“We owe it to Esther and her family to ensure we are thorough, professional and, above all, fair.

“XL bully is not a breed of dog in itself but a sub-category of the American bully and identifying categories of a breed can be a complex process.

“It requires a police-trained dog expert to examine the physical features of the dog against specific measurements, in line with the guidelines published by the Government.

“A forensic post-mortem was also carried out by a veterinary scientist and through this combination it was confirmed that the dogs were XL bullies.”

He said that detectives were making “good progress” in their investigation and officers were continuing to support Ms Martin’s family.

“I again want to express our thanks to the members of the public who bravely tried to save Esther before our officers arrived on scene,” added Mr Weaver.

“What you did was hugely courageous and a reflection of the values of the community of Jaywick.

“I also want to again praise the unflinching bravery and professionalism of the officers who attended and whose actions ensured the community was safe.”

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences remains on bail until March 5.

More from the Press and Journal