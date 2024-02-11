Amazon removes from sale books ‘written by AI about King’s cancer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazon removes from sale books ‘written by AI about King’s cancer’

By Press Association
The King and Queen leave Clarence House in London following the announcement of Charles’s cancer diagnosis (James Manning/PA)
Amazon has removed several books from sale after concerns were raised that they contained false information about the King’s cancer diagnosis.

Several books were listed for sale which were reported to share exclusive revelations about the King’s health, and were said to be written by artificial intelligence, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Amazon said it has removed titles that “violated our content guidelines”.

The King and Queen arrive to attend a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Buckingham Palace said any titles speculating about Charles’s diagnosis and treatment are “intrusive, insensitive and filled with inaccuracies” and their legal team will be “looking at the issue closely”.

It comes after Buckingham Palace said the King, who acceded to the throne 17 months ago, has a “form of cancer”.

He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and was investigated while he was being treated for his benign enlarged prostate.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

The 75-year-old left Clarence House on Tuesday, the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex, and attended church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Any such titles speculating about His Majesty’s diagnosis and treatment are intrusive, insensitive and filled with inaccuracies.

“Our legal team will be looking at the issue closely. We call on any individuals or organisations facilitating their sale to withdraw them immediately.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon is constantly evaluating emerging technologies and is committed to providing the best possible shopping, reading and publishing experience for authors and customers.

“We have content guidelines governing which books can be listed for sale and promptly investigate any book when a concern is raised.

“We invest significant time and resources to ensure our guidelines are followed, and remove books that do not adhere to these guidelines.

“While we allow AI-generated content, we don’t allow AI-generated content that violates our content guidelines, including content that creates a disappointing customer experience.

“We have removed the titles we found that violated our content guidelines.”