Just Stop Oil protesters guilty of aggravated trespass for disrupting Wimbledon

By Press Association
William Ward, Simon Milner-Edwards and Deborah Wilde arrive at court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Three Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon tennis matches by throwing confetti and puzzle pieces.

Deborah Wilde, 69, Simon Milner-Edwards, 67 and William Ward, 66, accepted that they climbed over a barrier and threw tinsel and jigsaw puzzle pieces over the court during The Championships, the world’s oldest tennis tournament, City of London Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

They had denied that the protest on July 5 2023 at Court 18 amounted to aggravated trespass.

Just Stop Oil protests
William Ward on court 18 throwing confetti on the grass (Adam Davy/PA)

The judge said: “Firstly I want to thank all of the defendants for the way they’ve conducted themselves this evening, all of you will have been very stressed.

He said it was “not in dispute” that each defendant “sprinkled some confetti or tinsel and some jigsaw pieces on to that playing field” and said that he “found it a fact” that they were trespassing.

He accepted that the three protesters waited for a break in play, but added: “Nevertheless I find as a fact that each of them intended to cause disruption to the tennis and as a result they did cause some disruption on that day.”