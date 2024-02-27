Justin Welby said he will listen to both sides but is not neutral on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Justin Welby said he will listen to both sides but is not neutral on Ukraine

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Yui Mok/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Yui Mok/PA)

Ukraine is paying for the West’s security with money and blood, the Archbishop of Canterbury said as the church’s parliament called for UK political parties to re-affirm support for the war-torn country.

Justin Welby, who has visited Ukraine twice since the war began, said he will “listen to both sides” but that he is not neutral.

He spoke to the Church of England’s General Synod on the final day of its five-day session.

He said: “I am not neutral, I will listen to both sides and I hope we all will, but Ukraine is paying for our security with money but also with blood.

“We are paying with money.

“It is so utterly different.”

Synod overwhelmingly supported a motion calling on all UK political parties to affirm their continued support for Ukraine and supporting the work of churches and others working for “peace, justice and reconciliation” in the country.

Meanwhile, Synod also voted in favour of the process for divorcees becoming clergy in the Church of England to become slightly easier.

Currently people wishing to be ordained in the Church of England who are divorced and remarried or who have married a divorcee, have to obtain what is known as a “faculty” issued by the archbishop.

Some one in six ordinations requires a faculty, according to the church.

On Tuesday, members voted in favour of diocesan bishops or acting diocesan bishops being given the power to grant a faculty, with national assessment
guidelines issued by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York “acting jointly to ensure consistency across dioceses”.

An amendment which would see ex-partners contacted only in exceptional cases was not passed.