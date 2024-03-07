Almost 20% of children have experienced online bullying, statistics show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 20% of children have experienced online bullying, statistics show

By Press Association
More than 92% of children go online daily with 30% saying they use the internet ‘all the time’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Nearly 20% of 10 to 15-year-olds have experienced online bullying and almost one in 10 teenagers have received a sexual message, according to statistics.

More than 92% of children go online daily, with 30% saying they use the internet “almost all the time”, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday.

The results of the 10 to 15-year-olds’ Crime Survey for England and Wales also showed almost one in five children had spoken online with someone they had never met in person.

The survey, which covered the year ending March 2023, found almost 35% of children asked had experienced in-person bullying, while 19.1% said they had been bullied online.

Girls were more likely to experience online bullying, with 22.5% reporting it compared to 16% of boys, the figures showed.

More than one in 10 of those who said they experienced it had received a nasty message about themselves, while 9.6% had been called names, sworn at or insulted.

The data showed that 9.5% of 13- to 15-year-olds had received a sexual message in the last year and 1.6% said they had sent one.

Of those who had received a sexual message, more than three-quarters had received more than one in the last year, while almost 13% said they had received more than 20.The most common types of sexual messages were photos or images and more than three-quarters of those asked said they had received them through social media.

The analysis found 19.2% of children had spoken to someone online they had never met in person before and 4.4% had met up with someone they had only spoken to online before.

According to the data, the time spent online by children had gone up, with 58.1% of youngsters spending three hours or more online on a school day, compared to 47.6% of those asked in March 2020.