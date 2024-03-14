Irish author Paul Murray wins top gong at inaugural Nero Book Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish author Paul Murray wins top gong at inaugural Nero Book Awards

By Press Association
Paul Murray (Lucy North/PA)
Paul Murray (Lucy North/PA)

Irish author Paul Murray has been awarded the top £30,000 prize at the inaugural Nero Book Awards.

The Dublin-born writer won the book of the year gong for his fourth novel The Bee Sting, which follows an Irish family facing financial and emotional troubles following the 2008 banking crisis.

He was selected for the overall Nero Gold prize after he was one of four authors who came out on top in their individual category, each previously receiving £5,000, with Murray winning in the fiction category.

Murray was announced as the winner during a ceremony held in London on Thursday by award-winning author Bernardine Evaristo.

Evaristo, who was chairwoman of the judges, said about Murray’s book: “This is a wonderfully ambitious and entrancing novel about a family imploding against a background of Ireland’s economic and social crisis of the late noughties.

“Suspenseful and linguistically astonishing, The Bee Sting is written with great wit and humanity, with a cast of complex characters who are held back by their past, mired in the present and longing for a different future.

“Paul Murray is a supremely gifted storyteller as we learn of unspoken secrets and desires in difficult and sometimes dangerous situations, in a rich, multi-layered novel that is both epic and intimate in scale.”

She hailed the novel as “fiction of the finest calibre” and said the judges were are unanimous in choosing it as the first book of the year for the Nero Book Awards.

Set in rural Ireland in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, The Bee Sting is described as “funny and tragic in equal measure”.

It follows a middle-class Irish family as the Irish banking crisis takes its toll on the family finances.

Murray penned the 650-page novel during the pandemic and it has since been shortlisted for a number of awards, including the 2023 Booker Prize but he was beaten by fellow Irish writer Paul Lynch who won with Prophet Song.

It also won the An Post Irish Book Awards book of the year gong last year.

To claim the overall Nero Gold prize, he saw off tough competition from his fellow category winners including Scottish comedian Fern Brady, who won in the non-fiction section for her memoir Strong Female Character, which details her experience being diagnosed with autism.

The winner of the children’s fiction category was Newcastle-based writer Beth Lincoln for murder mystery The Swifts, illustrated by Claire Powell.

Northern Irish author Michael Magee won the debut fiction prize for Close To Home, which details the story of a young man who comes home to Belfast after university and has to grapple with the aftermath of an assault he commits at a party.

The awards, launched by high street coffee chain Caffe Nero in 2023, celebrates the craft of writing and the four category winners were chosen by judges who selected books from the UK and Ireland over the last 12 months.