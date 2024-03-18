Newsnight producer brands Duke of York ‘Randy Andy’ in Scoop trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newsnight producer brands Duke of York ‘Randy Andy’ in Scoop trailer

By Press Association
Billie Piper plays Sam McAlister in Scoop (Netflix/PA)
Billie Piper plays Sam McAlister in Scoop (Netflix/PA)

Billie Piper’s character can be seen telling Rufus Sewell, in character as the Duke of York, that he is referred to as ‘Randy Andy’ in public discourse in a new trailer for Netflix film Scoop.

The X Files actress Gillian Anderson stars as journalist Emily Maitlis in the film, which documents the “high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace” through to the BBC’s headline-making interview with Andrew about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Doctor Who and Secret Diary Of A Call Girl actress Piper stars as Newsnight producer Sam McAlister and is seen with blonde curly hair and wide geometric sunglasses saying in a voiceover: “An hour of television can change everything.”

During a meeting with the Newsnight crew in the trailer, Sewell’s Andrew asks: “If I do an interview, the question is, why you?”.

McAlister responds saying: “With respect, you know how people see you”, to which Andrew says: “Spell it out”.

McAlister says: “Randy Andy”.

The trailer introduces Anderson in the studio alongside two female colleagues and a dog, quipping: “Three women and a whippet? Wouldn’t have seen that in a BBC studio when I started.”

Maitlis, who announced she was leaving the BBC in 2022 and now hosts The News Agents podcast, has a whippet called Moody and made headlines in 2019 when her dog was pictured sleeping alongside her on a train seat.

The journalist retweeted the trailer on Monday and wrote: “That feeling of being upstaged by your own whippet … ( again )”.

Also featured in the Scoop trailer is Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes as one of Andrew’s advisers, while Sex Education star Connor Swindells is depicted as a member of the press taking photos of the royal family member who has been swept up in the scandal.

McAlister is told she is chasing “a story we’re never gonna get” before she retorts: “This is the work. My job is booking the people we can’t just call up.”

She is then seen meeting with Hawes’ character and tells her: “You have a problem that won’t go away.”

Duke Of York
Rufus Sewell plays the Duke of York (Netflix/PA)

What follows is a glimpse into the reaction that ensued when the FBI began to raid Epstein’s home.

McAlister tells Andrew’s adviser: “You can’t stay silent.”

On the news, Maitlis tells the public: “Tomorrow night, in an unprecedented interview, we will hear from the Duke himself.”

Clips also show the moment the interview took place as well as the aftermath.

Before public reaction and scrutiny, Andrew is seen telling Maitlis: “You know I thought that all went very well.”

A voiceover then says: “All across the world, every paper, on every news channel, this is the story.”

Scoop
The film will show the Duke of York meeting the Newsnight crew at Buckingham Palace (Netflix/PA)

Netflix released its first trailer last month in which viewers were introduced to Anderson as Maitlis.

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life.

The interview was dubbed a “car crash”, with commentators questioning his responses and condemning his unsympathetic tone and lack of remorse over his friendship with the sex offender Epstein.

Maitlis has already served as an executive producer of a Channel 4 documentary about the interview.

Another drama about the interview, a series called A Very Royal Scandal, starring Michael Sheen as Andrew and Ruth Wilson as Maitlis, is also in the works.

Scoop will be released on Netflix on April 5.