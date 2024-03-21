Endangered red panda arrives at tailor-made zoo home By Press Association March 21 2024, 4:31 pm March 21 2024, 4:31 pm Share Endangered red panda arrives at tailor-made zoo home Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6409867/endangered-red-panda-arrives-at-tailor-made-zoo-home/ Copy Link Red panda Nilo has been exploring his new home at Bristol Zoo Project (Ben Birchall/PA) An endangered red panda has arrived at his new tailor-made habitat at Bristol Zoo Project. Nilo, who is three years old, is part of a crucial European breeding programme for red pandas. Researchers believe the population has declined by 40% over the past 50 years, with as few as 2,500 believed to be left in the wild. Nilo was pictured exploring his new surroundings (Ben Birchall/PA) The habitat at Bristol Zoo Project has been designed to fit the needs of red pandas, a spokeswoman said. Features include a large cedar tree at the centre, providing climbing opportunities for Nilo. Nilo, who previously lived at Whipsnade Zoo, was pictured exploring his new surroundings on Thursday.