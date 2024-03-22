London tram workers to stage five-day strike in dispute over pay

Workers who maintain trams in London are staging a five-day strike from Sunday in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite on London Trams will walk out after the union claimed other London Underground workers who perform the same roles are paid up to £10,000 more a year.

Unite said the disparity is causing Tramlink staffing shortages because workers leave as soon as a higher paid job becomes available.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “For years, Transport for London has got away with paying Tramlink engineers substantially less than their colleagues on the London Underground.

“Not any more – our members are sick of being treated as poor relations by TfL. They have Unite’s absolute support in striking for fair pay.”

TfL advised passengers to consider alternative routes and allow extra time for journeys during the strikes.

Navid Golshan, general manager for London Trams, said: “We urge Unite to continue to work with us to find a resolution and call this strike off. Customers planning to use London Trams services are urged to check before they travel.”

Normal services are expected on Sunday, with the strike starting at 8pm, but there will be no trams before 7am or after 6pm on March 25, 26 and 27. Services will start later on March 28, when the strike ends at 6am.