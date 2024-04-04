Woman and police officers in hospital after exposure to ‘hazardous’ substance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman and police officers in hospital after exposure to ‘hazardous’ substance

By Press Association
The woman was taken to Croydon University Hospital on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The woman was taken to Croydon University Hospital on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A woman and two police officers are being treated in a London hospital after being exposed to a “hazardous substance”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The woman was taken to Croydon University Hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) after reports she had ingested poison.

Two Metropolitan Police officers exposed to the substance are under observation.

Croydon University Hospital in Thornton Heath, where a woman and two police officers are being treated
Croydon University Hospital in Thornton Heath, where a woman and two police officers are being treated (PA)

Parts of the hospital were initially closed off, but the incident has since been stood down.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 03:46hrs by London Ambulance Service to reports of a woman having ingested poison at an address in Thornton Heath.

“The woman was taken to a south London hospital by LAS where she was found to be in possession of a possible hazardous substance.

“Officers and the London Fire Brigade attended Mayday Hospital and safety cordons and closures were established while specialist officers examined the item and safety procedures were enacted.

“Ambulances and emergency vehicles were given access to the hospital throughout the incident response.

“Road closures have since been lifted and the incident stood down.

“There were no arrests.”