Clouds plague UK spectators as millions in US witness total solar eclipse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Clouds plague UK spectators as millions in US witness total solar eclipse

By Press Association
The last total solar eclipse which could be seen from the UK was in 1999 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The last total solar eclipse which could be seen from the UK was in 1999 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Cloudy skies prevented spectators in the UK from seeing a partial solar eclipse, while those in North America witnessed a total eclipse of the sun lasting up to four minutes and 29 seconds in some areas.

Millions of people flocked to states including Texas, Arkansas, Ohio and Vermont on Monday, where the path of the solar eclipse meant they could witness the moon entirely cover the sun’s disk, weather permitting.

Some 44 million Americans live in the path of totality, with hundreds of millions close enough to witness most of the sun obscured, or needing to travel a short distance to see a total eclipse.

But unfavourable weather conditions meant even partial eclipses, where a little bit of the sun is covered by the moon, which were potentially visible from the British Isles, were shrouded by overcast skies.

Total Solar Eclipse Canada
On Monday, millions of people gathered in places where the solar eclipse’s path meant they could witness the moon entirely cover the sun’s disk (Matt Rourke/AP)

Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director at the Royal Astronomical Society, said: “I’m wondering whether or not anybody in the UK actually saw it.

“There seem to be people saying it’s cloudy in Cornwall, cloudy in west Wales – there’s an outside chance people might be seeing it from a youth hostel on the Isle of Harris, in the Western Isles.”

He added that coverage varied significantly from place to place, with parts of western Ireland potentially seeing 43% coverage, but cities such as Manchester seeing as little as 1%.

The Met Office said on Monday that a cloudy evening would prevent the partial eclipse from being seen in most of the UK, though viewing conditions were best in the far northwest of Scotland, including the Hebrides.

Simon Partridge, a forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The chances are most of England and Wales probably wouldn’t have seen it anyway.”

He added that outside of the northwest of Scotland, the eclipse would have been “very, very small and probably not actually noticeable” even if clouds had not obscured it.

Professor Don Pollacco, of the department of physics at the University of Warwick, saw the total eclipse in Texas and said British spectators had not missed much because there “wasn’t anything worth seeing in the UK”.

He said: “The total eclipse is just so unbelievable.

“The partial eclipses are really boring.”

He added that total eclipses were “very magical” and watching them felt like “a sensory overload”.

“The light takes on this really eerie quality, kind of a silveriness that’s really hard to explain and doesn’t come over on camera,” he said.

“I’m a scientist, and I’m saying it’s magical.”

Solar Eclipse 2017
Some 44 million Americans live in the path of totality (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The last total solar eclipse which could be seen from the UK was in 1999, and there will not be another until 2090.

Professor Pollacco said he would “absolutely recommend” people take the opportunity to travel to see total solar eclipses, such as one scheduled for parts of Europe and North America in 2026.

He said: “Spain will be the place to go because the weather in August is probably better than Iceland.

“I wouldn’t bother watching any partial eclipses – I think they’re a waste of time.”