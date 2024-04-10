Labourer jailed for five months for being abusive on flight to Gatwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labourer jailed for five months for being abusive on flight to Gatwick

By Press Association
Omar Edwards has been jailed for being abusive and violent aboard a flight from Jamaica to London Gatwick (Sussex Police/PA)
A labourer has been jailed for five months for “abusive and violent behaviour” towards cabin crew after he was told to stop vaping in a plane’s toilets.

Omar Edwards is said to have “caused alarm and distress to other passengers” by his actions on board the flight from Jamaica to London Gatwick on November 12, 2022.

Edwards, 26, of Medway Road, Bow, London, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting and disorderly manner to cabin crew, contrary to the Air Navigation Order 2016, and assault.

As well as the prison term, he was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court to pay compensation of £2,400 to the victims on board, a £500 fine, and £675 court costs.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Edwards was first to board the aircraft, and was seen grabbing items from seats in an area of the aircraft he was not travelling in.

“He was challenged twice about this.

“Then he was spoken to by a cabin crew member after he was suspected of vaping in the toilet on board.

“It is illegal to use vapes as the batteries cause a risk of fire inside the aircraft.

“Edwards had previously been warned about vaping on board the outbound flight from London Gatwick.

“After being challenged, he became abusive and swore at cabin crew workers.

“He demanded a drink and was told to sit down, and a drink would be taken to him. But instead he snatched a carton of juice and tried to walk away.

“During the incident he then assaulted a cabin crew worker.

Detective Constable Graham Gray, from Gatwick CID, said: “All abuse of cabin crew is unacceptable, it should not be seen as just a part of their job.

“Edwards’ behaviour was so poor that despite being given numerous warnings, he continued to ignore cabin crew.

“Indeed his behaviour was so poor that he was given an official written warning by the captain on board.

“This case demonstrates that abuse of airline workers is not acceptable and we will pursue offenders to ensure they are prosecuted.”