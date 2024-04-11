Review into alleged historic child sex abuse by monks on Welsh island announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review into alleged historic child sex abuse by monks on Welsh island announced

By Press Association
Caldey Island Abbey is home to Cistercian Order monks (Alamy/UK)
Caldey Island Abbey is home to Cistercian Order monks (Alamy/UK)

An abbey on a remote Welsh island has commissioned an independent review into alleged historical child sex abuse by monks.

Caldey Island Abbey has said the review will show that they take the allegations seriously and help build a “safe environment for everyone”.

Caldey, off the coast of Pembrokeshire in west Wales, home to Cistercian Order monks, has been facing allegations since 2017.

A group fighting for an inquiry – the Caldey Island Survivors Campaign – say that around 50 people are now claiming historic abuse by monks on the island.

The review announcement comes following the appointment of Father Jan Rossey as the abbey’s superior.

The review will be led by Jan Pickles, a former assistant police and crime commissioner at South Wales Police.

Father Rossey said: “In common with many other organisations, Caldey Abbey has, in the past, received disclosures and allegations involving members of the monastic community about their behaviour towards children.

“We take these allegations very seriously and, in order to uphold our commitment to safeguarding, we have commissioned a leading independent safeguarding consultant, Jan Pickles OBE, to conduct a thorough review.

“This review is about taking responsibility, learning from the past, and building a safe environment for everyone.”

Father Rossey has also appointed Maria Battle, a former deputy children’s commissioner for Wales, as a new safeguarding lead.

She will review Caldey’s safeguarding policies, practices and training in a bid to ensure all visitors are safe.

He added: “As we prepare to welcome visitors back to Caldey Island, we remain dedicated to providing a secure environment with effective procedures for safeguarding all who visit, live on, or work on the island.”

Kevin O’Connell, who has campaigned for an inquiry into allegations that he and others were abused on the island, has described the announcement as a “small way forward”.

But in a statement, he said it was not the independent safeguarding inquiry he and others had been fighting for.

He said: “Independent means a professional team of people who actually want to protect children and vulnerable adults.

“Our voices are being heard but not listened to.”