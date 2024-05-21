Man appears in court accused of serious assault in Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man appears in court accused of serious assault in Wick

George Harper, 42, was arrested and charged and appeared at Wick Sheriff Court in private today.

By Dale Haslam
A heavy police presence on Glamis Road. Image: DCT Media
A heavy police presence on Glamis Road. Image: DCT Media

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting someone and endangering their life during an incident in Wick.

We reported that police attended the town’s Leishman Avenue at 10am on Sunday after receiving reports of a disturbance, before also attending Glamis Road.

George Harper, 42, was arrested and charged and appeared in private at Wick Sheriff Court today.

Harper, whose general address was given as Caithness, is facing nine charges.

Abduction and theft charges

They include one count of assault to injury and danger to life and two counts of assault to injury.

Harper has also been charged with two counts of abduction and two counts of theft.

He also faces two charges under criminal justice and licensing legislation, which states that a person commits an offence if they behave in a threatening or abusive manner or cause fear or alarm.

A heavy police presence remains at Glamis Road. Image: Supplied

Harper did not enter a plea to the charges and the case was committed for further examination.

Three people in hospital

Harper was remanded in custody and is due to appear next in court within eight days.

Before today’s hearing, police said two men, aged 31 and 32, and a woman aged 29, had been taken to hospital in connection with Sunday’s incidents.

Several police were visible at the scene on Glamis Road on Sunday alongside armed officers.

Police also carried out door-to-door inquiries and Glamis Road was cordoned off for several hours.

