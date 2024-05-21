Man appears in court accused of serious assault in Wick

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting someone and endangering their life during an incident in Wick.

We reported that police attended the town’s Leishman Avenue at 10am on Sunday after receiving reports of a disturbance, before also attending Glamis Road.

George Harper, 42, was arrested and charged and appeared in private at Wick Sheriff Court today.

Harper, whose general address was given as Caithness, is facing nine charges.

Abduction and theft charges

They include one count of assault to injury and danger to life and two counts of assault to injury.

Harper has also been charged with two counts of abduction and two counts of theft.

He also faces two charges under criminal justice and licensing legislation, which states that a person commits an offence if they behave in a threatening or abusive manner or cause fear or alarm.

Harper did not enter a plea to the charges and the case was committed for further examination.

Three people in hospital

Harper was remanded in custody and is due to appear next in court within eight days.

Before today’s hearing, police said two men, aged 31 and 32, and a woman aged 29, had been taken to hospital in connection with Sunday’s incidents.

Several police were visible at the scene on Glamis Road on Sunday alongside armed officers.

Police also carried out door-to-door inquiries and Glamis Road was cordoned off for several hours.