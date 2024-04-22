Car crashes through wall of primary school

A car has crashed through the wall of a primary school.

Police were called to The Beacon Primary School in Everton, Liverpool, at about 8.30am on Monday after reports of the collision.

A white Mercedes appeared to have gone through the wall of the school, in Heyworth Street, and could be seen inside a classroom.

Police officers stand beside the debris and damage after a car crashed through a wall at Beacon Church of England Primary School (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said no children were present in the area at the time of the collision, which took place shortly before the school was due to open.

The force spokesman said: “The female driver of the car is being assessed at the scene. A passenger in the car sustained a minor injury.”

No other injuries were reported.

The school has been closed for the day and the building is due to be assessed for structural damage, police said.

Roads in the area were closed and a number of police officers were at the scene.