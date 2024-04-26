Ex-Parliamentary researcher ordered not to contact MPs after China spy charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ex-Parliamentary researcher ordered not to contact MPs after China spy charges

By Press Association
Former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash was not required to enter pleas to the charges on Friday (Jeff Moore/PA)
Former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash was not required to enter pleas to the charges on Friday (Jeff Moore/PA)

A former parliamentary researcher has been ordered not to contact MPs after being charged with spying for China.

Christopher Cash, 29, from Whitechapel in east London, alongside Christopher Berry, 32, from Witney in Oxfordshire, is accused of an offence under the Official Secrets Act.

The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday but were not required to enter any pleas to the charge.

China spying court case
Former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Jeff Moore/PA)

They spoke only to confirm their name and address during a short hearing.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring granted both men conditional bail, which in Cash’s case included not to contact MPs or to enter the parliamentary estate.

Cash was told he was permitted to contact his local MP on constituency matters.

He was also ordered not to contact any other staff of parliamentarians.

Cash and Berry were also told not to travel outside the UK and not to contact each other. They were also ordered to sign on at a police station.

The pair must also notify police of any internet-enabled device they intend to use.

Both defendants will next appear at the Old Bailey on May 10 for a preliminary hearing.

The charge alleges that between January 2022 and February 2023, Cash, “for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State, obtained, collected, recorded, published or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information which were calculated to be, might be, or were intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy”.

Berry is accused of the same offence between December 2021 and February 2023.

China has dismissed the charges as “self-staged political farce”.

China spying court case
Christopher Berry is also accused of an offence under the Official Secrets Act (Jeff Moore/PA)

Cash worked as a parliamentary researcher and was closely linked to senior Tories including Tom Tugendhat – now security minister – and Alicia Kearns, who serves as chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

He was director of the China Research Group, which was initially chaired by Mr Tugendhat and then Ms Kearns, and had a sceptical view of the UK’s relationship with Beijing.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle previously told MPs two people had been charged on a matter “relating to national security”, one of whom was a parliamentary pass holder.