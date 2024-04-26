Nine in court charged in connection with teenagers’ fatal stabbing

Nine people have appeared in court charged in connection with the deaths of two teenage boys who were fatally stabbed in Bristol.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in the Knowle West area of Bristol, on the evening of January 27.

Local residents went to help the teenagers, described as best friends, and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

They were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of the following day.

On Friday, nine people – five adults and four youths – appeared at Winchester Crown Court before Mrs Justice May.

The four youths – two boys aged 15 and two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons – are charged along with Anthony Snook, 44, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, with murdering Mason and Max.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, Jillian Tolliver, 49, from Hartcliffe, all in Bristol, and Kristian Hooper, 46, from Weston-super-Mare, each face two charges of assisting an offender.

Mrs Justice May adjourned the case for a further hearing, which will take place at Bristol Crown Court on June 7.

Family members of both Max and Mason were present in court on Friday.

Speaking after their deaths, they paid tribute to the boys, who they described as “best friends”.

Mason’s family described him as a “precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many”.

Max’s mother Leanne Ekland, sisters Jade, Kayleigh and Jasmine Dixon, and Ms Ekland’s partner Trevor Silk, said Max was “so loved”.

The case will next be heard before Bristol Crown Court at 2pm on June 7. A provisional trial date of October 7 was previously fixed.