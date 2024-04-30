Teenager to be joined by ‘Hardest Geezer’ for final leg of running challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager to be joined by ‘Hardest Geezer’ for final leg of running challenge

By Press Association
Teenager Marcus Skeet has run one mile each day in April to raise money for Mind UK (Marcus Skeet/PA)
A teenager running a mile a day in April to raise money for a mental health charity said it will be “an honour” to be joined by Hardest Geezer Russ Cook for the final leg of his challenge.

Marcus Skeet, 16, has run one mile every day this month for Mind UK and will complete the last part of his challenge in London on Tuesday alongside the ultra-runner, who made headlines after running the length of Africa for charity.

He praised Mr Cook’s tenacity during his African run, describing him as an “inspiration” after he commented on Marcus’s post on X, formerly Twitter, offering to run the final mile with the 16-year-old.

Marcus, from Malton in North Yorkshire, told the PA news agency: “It’s an honour. He’s a massive inspiration of mine and even to meet him genuinely means the world.

“It’s just the mental strength of what he did. When he was running across Africa, he got robbed and had setbacks, but he had the motivation to keep going.”

Marcus Skeet, 16, will run the final part of his running challenge with Russ Cook, known as the Hardest Geezer, the ultra-runner who ran the length of Africa (Marcus Skeet/PA)

The teenager will be running in memory of his friend who “lost their battle with mental health” and hopes his challenge will encourage more people to be comfortable speaking about their mental health challenges.

“I’ve suffered with bad mental health in the past and I’ve always wanted to speak out about mental health. The best thing to do is to speak out about it.”

Marcus, who often has intrusive thoughts because of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), said he fell into depression after his father was diagnosed with dementia in 2019 at the age of 58, but said his father’s positivity helps him cope.

“I’ve always been a massive overthinker and I’d Google search dementia and I’d look at the worst thing. Every type of dementia is different,” he explained.

“My dad is positive … His memory might not be there, but he’s there and he’s positive so that’s the main thing.”

He added: “I want to keep running and help people. If 10 people could talk about mental health that could change one person’s life. That’s the main thing for me,” he said.

Marcus thanked the public for their donations to his fundraiser, which, so far, has raised more than £2,400 surpassing his original target of £250.

“It makes me realise there are good people in this world still. The world can be a very dark place sometimes,” he said.

“But to see people come together, help an incredible charity, talk about and raise awareness of mental health is genuinely incredible.”

The teenager admits the first few days into his challenge were difficult, but noticed improvements in his running after completing his first 5K and 10K runs and said “seeing the lovely comments has really helped me”.

Marcus hopes his challenge will encourage others to speak more openly about their mental health issues (Marcus Skeet/PA)

He said training outdoors improved his mental health and he wants to encourage people to take up sports outside.

“People don’t appreciate nature and exercise as much as it needs to be appreciated,” he said.

“Going out and looking at nature, looking at the animals, it’s the best thing you can do for your mental health.”

Marcus has plans to run from Land’s End to John O’Groats in Scotland in the future but, in the meantime, he has urged the public to reach out to their loved ones.

He said: “My only message is that you’re not alone. No matter what happens in life, there’s going to be people who will support you, in a dark place there is light,” he said.

“If you know someone who is feeling down, chat to them, talk to them, give them your time because it could save their life.”

To find out about Marcus’s fundraiser, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marcuss-fund-for-mind-namh