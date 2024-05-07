Chimps – like humans – may be lifelong learners, researchers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chimps – like humans – may be lifelong learners, researchers say

By Press Association
A chimpanzee using a stick tool to extract food (Liran Samuni/Tai Chimpanzee Project)
Chimpanzees, like humans, may be life-long learners, a study suggests.

Researchers have found these great apes continue to learn and hone their tool-using skills well into adulthood.

The team observed the chimps became better at using their fingers to grip and manipulate their stick tools as they got older, and continued to sharpen their skills in the first 20 years of their lives.

The team said its findings, published in the journal Plos Biology, show perfecting skills is more than just a matter of physical development and potentially related to mental learning capacities as well.

The work also helps shed light on the thinking and lifelong learning skills evolved in humans, according to the researchers.

They wrote: “Chimpanzees have one of the most extensive tool kit of non-human animals.”

The team added: “In wild chimpanzees, the intricacies of tool use learning continue into adulthood.

“This pattern supports ideas that large brains across hominids (group consisting of all modern and extinct Great Apes such as humans, chimpanzees, gorillas and their immediate ancestors) allow continued learning through the first two decades of life.”

For the study, an international team of researchers, led by Mathieu Malherbe from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, observed 70 wild chimps of various ages using sticks to retrieve food at Tai National Park in Ivory Coast.

The scientists analysed video recordings of the primates collected from the site over several years.

They focused on how the creatures became more skilled using sticks as tools to extract foods such as larvae and nut kernels.

The team observed six different types of grips: insertion (where the stick is entered into the cavity), lever (where the stick is used like a spoon to extract the food source from the cavity), prodding (where the stick pokes the inside of a cavity), screwing (where the stick is rotated with wrist movements in the cavity), stirring (where the stick is rotated in the cavity) and pounding (where the stick is used to hit the food source).

The researchers said some of the fine motor skills became fully functional by the age of six, progressing from full hand grip, where no fingers are used, to digits grip, where two or three fingers are used to guide the stick.

They said that using sticks to extract insects from hard-to-reach places or adjusting grip to suit different tasks were not fully developed until age 15, when chimps are considered to be adults.

The team said that the chimps’ ability to learn in adulthood is “a beneficial attribute for tool-using species, a key insight into the evolution of chimpanzees as well as humans”.

The authors wrote: “Wild chimpanzees seem to be able to find alternative strategies to limit their hand anatomy restrictions by choosing hand grips that allow them to apply both power and precision when using stick tools.”

The scientists said further research is needed to understand whether reasoning and memory are involved in the learning process.