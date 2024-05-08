Mother pays tribute to son fatally stabbed in fight in east London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother pays tribute to son fatally stabbed in fight in east London

By Press Association
Police have launched a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing in Bethnal Green, east London, on Sunday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A mother has paid tribute to her loving “blue-eyed boy” after her 38-year-old son was stabbed to death in a fight in east London.

Jack Hague was fatally injured in Corfield Street, Bethnal Green, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, and despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save him was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother, who was not named, issued a statement through police that said: “His smile was amazing – he was loving, funny, giving of his time and loved being Uncle Jack to his niece and two nephews best of all.

“He is my son, my blue-eyed boy and will live in me until the day I die.”

Jack Hague
Jack Hague, who was from east London, died from a stab injury on Sunday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with doorbell or CCTV footage of what happened to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “Jack’s family are understandably devastated by his murder and we will continue to support them over the coming weeks and months.

“My team of experienced detectives are working tirelessly to apprehend those responsible for this heinous attack and I am still keen to hear from anyone who could help progress out investigation.

“If you were in the area around the time of this incident, or have doorbell or CCTV footage that may have captured events, then I would urge you to get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with information or footage can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 6482/05May, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.