More than 100 homes evacuated after bomb squad deployed in former pit village

By Press Association
Police have cordoned off an area near a property in Grimethorpe (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police have cordoned off an area near a property in Grimethorpe (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 100 homes have been evacuated in a former pit village after an Army bomb squad was deployed in the wake of a police operation.

South Yorkshire Police established a 100-metre cordon around a property in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, on Wednesday morning after “a number of suspicious items” were found as police executed a warrant on Brierley Road.

Later the force said about 130 homes were being evacuated warning affected residents they may be out of their properties for 48 hours.

Barnsley Council has opened a rest centre at St Luke’s Church for households with nowhere else to go.

The force said there are no schools within the cordon and pupils at schools nearby were picked up as normal.

Police Stock
Police said a number of suspicious items had been found (Joe Giddens/PA)

A 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act remains in custody, police said.

A force spokesman said: “Around 130 homes are being evacuated while emergency services continue their response after a number of suspicious items were found at an address on Brierley Road following a warrant this morning.

“It is anticipated residents may be evacuated for 48 hours.

“Anyone evacuating is asked to pack a bag with all the essentials you may need for the next couple of days.

“Please consider any medication you may require and what arrangements need to be put in place for your pets.”

He said: “All roads within the 100m cordon are closed and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

“Emergency services, the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and other partners remain in the area.”

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: “We are very grateful to local residents for their continued patience and understanding as we carry out our vital work.

“This has already greatly helped our response and public safety will remain at the forefront of our minds as this investigation progresses.”

Leader of Barnsley Council Sir Steve Houghton said: “We’re working closely with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police, and we have staff out in the area supporting their response.

“We have opened a rest centre at St Luke’s Church for people who are being evacuated and don’t have anywhere else to go.

“I urge local people to follow the advice from the police and keep them and their families safe.”