Tiny wraparound implants ‘represent new approach for spinal cord injuries’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tiny wraparound implants ‘represent new approach for spinal cord injuries’

By Press Association
Flexible electronic device for 360-degree recording of spinal cord activity (University of Cambridge)
Flexible electronic device for 360-degree recording of spinal cord activity (University of Cambridge)

A tiny, flexible electronic implant that wraps around the spinal cord could offer new ways to treat disability and paralysis-causing spinal injuries, a new study suggests.

The devices have been developed by a team of engineers, neuroscientists and surgeons from the University of Cambridge, who used them to record the nerve signals going back and forth between the brain and the spinal cord.

In the future, the new implants could lead to treatments for spinal injuries without the need for brain surgery, which would be far safer for patients.

Unlike current approaches, the Cambridge devices can record 360-degree information, giving a complete picture of spinal cord activity.

Dr Damiano Barone, from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences – who co-led the research, said: “If someone has a spinal injury, their brain is fine, but it’s the connection that’s been interrupted.

“As a surgeon, you want to go where the problem is, so adding brain surgery on top of spinal surgery just increases the risk to the patient.

“We can collect all the information we need from the spinal cord in a far less invasive way, so this would be a much safer approach for treating spinal injuries.”

Tests in live animals and human cadaver models showed the devices could also stimulate arm and leg movement and bypass complete spinal cord injuries where communication between the brain and spinal cord had been interrupted.

Most current approaches to treating spinal injuries are high risk and involve both piercing the spinal cord with electrodes and placing implants in the brain.

While new treatments are still at least several years away, the researchers say the devices could be useful in the near-term for monitoring spinal cord activity during surgery.

According to the researchers, better understanding of the spinal cord could lead to improved treatments for a range of conditions, including chronic pain, inflammation and high blood pressure.

They developed a way to gain information from the whole spine, by wrapping very thin, high-resolution implants around the spinal cord’s circumference.

This is the first time that safe 360-degree recording of the spinal cord has been possible.

The devices, which are just a few millionths of a metre thick, and require minimal power to function.

The devices intercept the signals travelling on the nerve fibres of the spinal cord, allowing the signals to be recorded.

Because they are so thin, the implants can record the signals without causing any damage to the nerves, since they do not penetrate the spinal cord itself.

Professor George Malliaras, from the Department of Engineering – who co-led the research, said: “It was a difficult process, because we haven’t made spinal implants in this way before, and it wasn’t clear that we could safely and successfully place them around the spine.

“But because of recent advances in both engineering and neurosurgery, the planets have aligned and we’ve made major progress in this important area.”

Although treatment for spinal injuries is still years away, in the short term the devices could be used to learn more about this vital part of the human body.

The Cambridge researchers are currently planning to use the devices to monitor nerve activity in the spinal cord during surgery.

Dr Barone added: “It’s been almost impossible to study the whole of the spinal cord directly in a human, because it’s so delicate and complex.

“Monitoring during surgery will help us to understand the spinal cord better without damaging it, which in turn will help us develop better therapies for conditions like chronic pain, hypertension or inflammation.

This approach shows enormous potential for helping patients.”

The results are reported in the journal Science Advances.