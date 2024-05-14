Justin Welby recalls ‘deeply moving’ coronation as King makes investiture return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justin Welby recalls ‘deeply moving’ coronation as King makes investiture return

By Press Association
Justin Welby was made a Knight Grand Cross by the King (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury has described last year’s coronation as “deeply moving” after being honoured by the King, who made his return to a major investiture.

Justin Welby recalled the experience of anointing Charles at Westminster Abbey as he was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) for his key role in the event.

It was the first investiture ceremony carried out by the King for five months, and his first since being diagnosed with cancer in February.

The monarch, who was given permission by his doctors to return to public duties last month, greeted 52 recipients one by one at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, was made a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Welby told the PA news agency that Charles seemed in “very good spirits indeed” and was “looking very well” as they spoke during the ceremony.

Awards of the Royal Victorian Order are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

The archbishop conducted the service for the coronation and had the momentous task of anointing and crowning the King and Queen.

Asked about his personal memories of the coronation, Mr Welby said: “I was very keyed up, a lot of adrenaline, but not nervous because we’d rehearsed so much [and] very focused.

“The anointing and the crowning were obviously supreme high points, particularly the anointing – [a] great sense of the presence of God, the presence of the Holy Spirit of God.

“It was a really deeply moving moment.”

Mr Welby said being part of such a hugely historical moment was “surreal”, adding: “You sort of keep thinking you’re going to wake up.”

He admitted that he hoped he would never have to do the coronation because of his affinity with Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022.

Asked about the legacy of the coronation, Mr Welby said: “What I hope is remembered is the solemnity and the authenticity with which the King said to the small boy at the beginning: ‘I come not to be served, but to serve in the battle of Jesus Christ.’

“That summed up everything we were trying to say in the current nation.”

The investiture is the latest in a number of public-facing duties the King has undertaken in recent days.

He officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to the Prince of Wales in a joint engagement on Monday, while he also hosted the first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.