Lady A pull out of awards show performance after Covid-19 exposure

Country music band Lady A have been forced to pull out of an awards show performance after being exposed to Covid-19.

The three-piece group, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, said in a statement a close family member of one of the band had tested positive for the virus.

No-one in the band has tested positive, the statement added.

Lady A had been due to perform at the 54th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

Confirming they would no longer appear, Lady A said: “Taking a look back at last year’s CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family!

“Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

“So far, the three of us continue to test negative and out of an abundance of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight.”

The band said they were “bummed” they will not be able to perform, adding: “We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there.”

Lady A are not the first act to pull out of the CMAs due to the coronavirus. Singer Lee Brice was also due to perform but was diagnosed with Covid-19 this week.

And Tyler Hubbard, from the duo Florida Georgia Line, also pulled out of the show following a positive test.

Lady A changed their name in June amid concerns over the word “antebellum” and its associations with slavery.

Miranda Lambert is the leading nominee at the CMA Awards, with seven.