Pregnant Christina Perri shares ‘good update’ after being taken to hospital

Singer Christina Perri said she had a “good update” on her pregnancy as she told fans she was being sent home from hospital.

The Jar Of Hearts singer, 34, is expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile and said she had been taken to hospital because “baby is having an issue”.

Perri, who suffered a miscarriage in January and announced she was pregnant again in July, said on Instagram she might have to give birth “very early”.

However, she has now shared good news with fans, saying she is being sent home and hopes to deliver the baby close to the due date.

She said on her Instagram story: “Hello friends, I have a good update. I just want to say thank you for all of your prayers and wishes that you sent to me and this baby and Paul and our families.

“I’m able to go home tonight. And we’re going to take it one day at a time and at any moment anything could change but hopefully I can wait until my due date or nearby to have the baby and then deal with some things when baby arrives.

“It’s not perfect but it’s definitely good news for right now. And I’m going to stay in this moment.”

Perri thanked fans again, adding “and I hope I stay pregnant and everything goes smoothly”.

In January, US singer-songwriter Perri said she was “completely heartbroken” after suffering a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

She tied the knot with Costabile in December 2017 and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Carmella Stanley, the following January.

Perri shot to fame after her single Jar Of Hearts appeared on reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. She followed it up with A Thousand Years, which featured on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 soundtrack.