Courteney Cox celebrates wrapping production on new Scream film

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Courteney Cox has celebrated wrapping up production on the new Scream film and said original director Wes Craven would be “so proud”.

The Friends star, 56, is reprising her role as Gale Weathers, a character she first played in the 1996 slasher original.

The latest film, again titled Scream, is set for release in 2022 and shooting finished this week. To mark the occasion, Cox shared pictures from her time with the franchise, including a snap with horror maestro Craven, who died in 2015.

She wrote: “Scream just wrapped. This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven. Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect.”

Cox said she found an “incredible new cast and two uber talented directors,” a nod to filmmaking team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

She added: “I’m sure Wes will be so proud.” And Cox thanked executive producer Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream film.

Williamson revealed earlier this week Scream had wrapped shooting. The film, which will be the first instalment since 2011’s Scream 4, will see the return of cast regulars Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette.

It will feature the famous Ghostface villain, who wears a white mask and black cloak while terrorising the sleepy town of Woodsboro.

Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott in the Scream films, admitted she was apprehensive about making another without the involvement of Craven.

As well as Scream, he directed movies including A Nightmare On Elm Street and The Hills Have Eyes.

Scream will be in cinemas from January 2022.