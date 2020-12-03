Miley Cyrus offers insight into her ‘dysfunctional’ family Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Miley Cyrus has said her famous family often argue about conspiracy theories around the dinner table at Christmas.

The 28-year-old is the daughter of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Leticia “Tish” Cyrus, while her five siblings include singer singer Noah and Metro Station guitarist Trace.

Speaking on The One Show on BBC One over video call, she admitted that her experience over the festive period would be “relatable” to many of her fans.

Wouldn't it be cool to have @dollyparton as your godmother? 💖 @mileycyrus reveals what it's like to have the Queen of Dollywood to look up to! #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/PSDfp5LWCh — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 3, 2020

She said: “Every family, when I mention the dysfunction of my family, they are like, ‘That’s what Christmas is all about’.

“In films I guess they do a good job of portraying what it is like, but most of the time it’s never what it seems like on a Hallmark card.

“Usually someone disagrees with somebody about something. Ours are usually conspiracy theories and usually it ends up with someone storming out.

“Aliens was one of the big ones that caused quite a fight a couple of years ago. It’s always someone disagrees with someone about something and takes it too far.

“By our family being kind of a wreck it feels very relatable. I think all families do that.”

Miley Cyrus (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The former Disney Channel star, who released her album Plastic Hearts last month, praised her mother for ensuring Christmas had been about spending time together as a family when she was growing up.

However, Cyrus admitted she would have preferred more gifts as a girl.

She told hosts Amol Rajan and Alex Jones: “My family, my mum, have never been as excessive as any of the children would have wanted.

“My parents always make it about what Christmas is really meant to be and about family coming together – all the boring stuff kids never look forward to.

“So my mum is very much about morals and values and unfortunately it doesn’t become quite as eccentric as we want it to be.

“But now I am an adult I really appreciate that. It takes the pressure off. My mum has made it about presence over presents – so being present and being there in the moment.

“The year normally goes so fast. It flies by. It feels like it goes faster every year and so taking that moment to spend that quality time that you don’t get throughout the year.”

Plastic Hearts is Cyrus’ first album in three years. In that time, she has married and divorced long-term partner Liam Hemsworth.