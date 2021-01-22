Britney Spears documentary to explore her conservatorship battle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A trailer for a new docuseries exploring Britney Spears’s conservatorship battle has landed online.

Framing Britney Spears, made by the New York Times, will chart the US pop star’s rise to fame and subsequent contest over the control of her estate.

A short teaser posted on Instagram featured a number of talking heads and promised to follow the 39 year old’s “phenomenal rise to superstardom” and “disturbing and relentlessly documented fall”.

Spears’s father Jamie has been her conservator since 2008 after she had a public breakdown.

In November, she lost a legal attempt to remove his control over her estate.

The legal battle took place against the backdrop of the #FreeBritney movement, an organisation of fans who believe Spears is being kept prisoner against her will.

Britney Spears in 2004 (Paul Faith/PA)

Some in the movement say Spears sends coded messages through her social media accounts.

Spears, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, has not performed live since October 2018.

She cancelled a much-anticipated Las Vegas residency in early 2019.

Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Framing Britney Spears premieres on February 5 on FX and Hulu.