Golden Globe nominations: Bridgerton snubbed but James Corden nabs surprise nod

Bridgerton, Tom Hanks and Tenet have been snubbed in the Golden Globe nominations, while James Corden has landed a surprise nod for his turn in The Prom.

Here is what you need to know.

Snubs

– I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel’s BBC One drama about sexual assault and consent, which was based on her own experiences, was hailed by critics and became one of iPlayer’s biggest hits during lockdown. Despite this, she has secured no nominations on the day.

Christopher Nolan (Andrew Matthews/PA)

– Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, was one of the few new releases luring cinema-goers back into theatres during the pandemic. It was hailed by critics but has failed to impress the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

– Tom Hanks

The Hollywood star was the winner of last year’s Cecil B DeMille award and has starred in both Greyhound and News Of The World lately. Both failed to make the list.

George Clooney in The Midnight Sky (Philippe Antonello/Netflix/PA)

– George Clooney

The Midnight Sky, starring and directed by Clooney, may have scored a nod in the best original score for a motion position category, but elsewhere the Netflix post-apocalyptic drama failed to chime.

– Bridgerton

The Regency-era drama from the Shondaland production company became Netflix’s biggest hit after premiering over Christmas. But despite its roaring success, it failed to secure a nomination.

– The Mandalorian

Despite being one of the biggest shows in recent years, the Star Wars spin-off series was nominated only once across all the categories, for best drama television series.

Surprises

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey (Ian West/PA)

– James Corden

Corden’s nomination for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy may surprise some.

The Late Late Show host was accused of “gay face” in December following his role in Netflix’s musical comedy as a flamboyant and openly gay Broadway diva.

– Emily In Paris

Lily Collins stars as an ambitious American marketing executive who lands her dream job in the French capital. It was a hit for Netflix but divided critics. However, the HFPA has awarded it two nods.