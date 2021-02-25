Nick Jonas reveals inspiration behind new album Spaceman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nick Jonas has said most of the songs on his new album Spaceman are “love letters” to his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The singer and actor, 28, announced details of his latest solo effort ahead of his double-duty appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend – appearing as both host and musical guest.

The couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

Spaceman will be Jonas’s first full solo album since the wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Jonas said he had turned to writing songs when he had been unable to articulate how he felt about his wife.

The Jonas Brothers star also said he had started on the album while Indian actress Chopra, 38, had been away for months working on a film.

About the album, he said: “She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important.”

Explaining how lockdown had influenced the album, he said: “I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name.

“So Spaceman came into my mind because I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?’ It’s just completely disconnected from the world.

“We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn’t our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that.”

Spaceman by Nick Jonas arrives on March 12.