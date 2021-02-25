Golden Globes adds additional names to presenting line-up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Actresses Angela Bassett, Laura Dern, Salma Hayek and Jamie Lee Curtis have been added to the presenting line-up of the 78th Golden Globes.

They join previously announced names including Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo and Joaquin Phoenix.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the additions ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, which will broadcast from both Los Angeles and New York.

We are delighted to announce @ImAngelaBassett, @LauraDern, @salmahayek, and @jamieleecurtis as presenters at the 78th #GoldenGlobes! Tune in this Sunday, 2/28 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on NBC! pic.twitter.com/V5chLj6ACM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 25, 2021

In 1994, Bassett won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for her performance as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Dern, meanwhile, has won five Golden Globes, most recently best supporting actress in a motion picture for 2020’s Marriage Story.

Curtis has won on two occasions, while Hayek has been nominated once.

The Golden Globes were pushed back from their usual date of early January as a result of the pandemic.

Hollywood’s traditional awards ceremony season was thrown into chaos by the health crisis.

The Golden Globes will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles for the first time, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler splitting the bi-coastal hosting duties.

The ceremony will take place on February 28.