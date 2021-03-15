The main winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards

Female artists including Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift commanded the 63rd Grammy Awards.
Here are the main winners from an eventful night in Los Angeles.
Album of the year – Taylor Swift – Folklore
Record of the year – Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Song of the year – HER – I Can’t Breathe
Best new artist – Megan Thee Stallion
Best R&B performance – Beyonce – Black Parade
Best pop vocal album – Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Best rap performance – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce – Savage (Remix)
Best Latin pop or urban album – Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Best melodic rap performance – Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Best pop solo performance – Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Best country album – Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Best pop duo/group performance – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Best rock album – The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Best R&B album – John Legend – Bigger Love
Best music video – Beyonce – Brown Skin Girl
Best song written for visual media – Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (from No Time to Die)
