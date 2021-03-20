Pose cast reflect on life-changing show as filming wraps

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pose star MJ Rodriguez said “We changed the world” as filming wrapped on the final episode of the groundbreaking show.

It was announced earlier this month that Ryan Murphy’s series set in the ballroom scene of New York City at the height of the HIV/Aids epidemic will end after its third series.

EXCLUSIVE: Hit series @PoseOnFX will end after season 3. Its final season will air on May 2, series creator tells @GMA: “We have told this story that we wanted to tell the way that we wanted to tell it.”https://t.co/Z6H7eTKwjV pic.twitter.com/AUsk5v7655 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2021

The series, which airs on BBC Two in the UK, features a record number of transgender actors including MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore and Dominique Jackson.

It has won praise for the number of LGBT cast members it features, as well as the trans creatives behind the camera.

Writer and producer Janet Mock shared a string of photos on Twitter and wrote: “At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE.

“There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER.”

At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE. There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER #posefx pic.twitter.com/p2g1v1uMJ5 — Janet Mock (@janetmock) March 20, 2021

Rodriguez, who played house mother Blanca, wrote: “And just like that… it’s a Wrap.

“The long hours, Emotional pull, The early calls were all worth it in the end.

“This show has changed my life, And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“So thank you Pose fam, we did it! We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!”

Dominique Jackson, who plays Elektra, said: “@poseonfx has changed lives especially mine! I have been taught, loved, validated, acknowledged, tried, proven and once more loved.”

Breakout star Billy Porter became the first openly gay black man to be nominated for an Emmy in the lead actor in a drama series category for his turn as sharp-tongued emcee Pray Tell.

The show was created by Murphy, the screenwriter behind hit shows including Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens, Brad Falchuk and and Steven Canals.

Canals shared a photo of a gift he was given on Twitter and wrote: “Last night at 3:30am we wrapped the @PoseOnFX series finale.

Last night at 3:30am we wrapped the @PoseOnFX series finale. As a wrap gift, the art department gave me one of the broken windows (it’s not real glass) from Blanca’s apartment. Excuse me while I weep. 😭❤️ I’ll always love the House of Evangelista. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/G5cmvfY9Ie — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) March 20, 2021

“As a wrap gift, the art department gave me one of the broken windows (it’s not real glass) from Blanca’s apartment. Excuse me while I weep.

“I’ll always love the House of Evangelista.”

The final series will premiere in the US on May 2, and will come to an end on June 6.