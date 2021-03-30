Ricky Whittle reacts as American Gods is cancelled after third series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

British actor Ricky Whittle said he is “committed to completing” the story of American Gods after the fantasy drama series was cancelled by US network Starz.

Whittle played the lead role in American Gods, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name.

The series also starred another Briton in Ian McShane, best known for his lead role in comedy-drama Lovejoy.

Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane starred in American Gods, which has been cancelled by US network Starz (Victoria Jones/PA)

Starz, a premium cable service, said American Gods’ third series, which finished earlier this month, would be its last.

It had suffered a decline in viewers. Soon after the news was announced, former Hollyoaks star Whittle, 39, offered hope to the show’s fans.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said: “This has been an amazing journey thus far and I am so grateful to my fellow cast and crew who have worked so hard on this award winning show.

“We have the best fans around the world and thank each of you for your passion and support, so know that Neil Gaiman, Fremantle and myself and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed story.”

Whittle added: “Believe.”

American Gods, which premiered in 2017, is set in a fantasy version of the US where the Old Gods are at war with the increasingly powerful New Gods.

Whittle played demi-God Shadow Moon while McShane starred as Mr Wednesday.

In its statement, Starz said: “American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country,”

Starz is in talks with producers Fremantle over a potential American Gods film that would wrap up the story, according to the Hollywood Reporter.