Stars hit the red carpet for 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The glitz and glamour of the red carpet made a return at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

After the ceremony was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, stars arrived at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for a celebration of pop culture.

Elizabeth Olsen, a winner on the night for her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, arrived on the carpet in a long-sleeved, thigh-length black dress with sparkly details.

She completed the look with a pair of black heels.

Elizabeth Olsen was among the stars on the carpet for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Olsen’s WandaVision co-star Kathryn Hahn, with whom she won the award for best fight, also posed on the carpet.

Hahn wore a dark-coloured sleeveless top teamed with matching flares.

WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn joined her co-star Olsen at the event (Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Mandy Moore turned heads in a low cut, bright yellow dress.

The This Is Us star also wore black heels.

Mandy Moore turned heads at the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

To All The Boys star Lana Condor arrived on the carpet in a long-sleeved, floor-length black and silver gown.

She is a previous winner of best kiss.

Lana Condor is a previous winner at the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Jurnee Smollett is nominated for most frightened performance for her role in Lovecraft Country.

She arrived at the ceremony in a turquoise one-piece outfit slashed at the sides.

Jurnee Smollett was nominated for her role in Lovecraft Country (Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Madelyn Cline is the star of teen drama series Outer Banks.

The actress, who was joined by her castmates on the carpet, wore a red, sleeveless minidress.

Madelyn Cline is best known for her role in Outer Banks (Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Leslie Jones was on hosting duties.

The comedian and actress stood out in a red dress split up the thigh and featuring a ruffled detail on the front.

Leslie Jones was on hosting duties at the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Reality TV star Rachel Lindsay is best known for appearing on The Bachelorette.

She walked the carpet in a white jacket with matching trousers.