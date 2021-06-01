Jennifer Aniston still ‘basking in all the love’ from Friends reunion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jennifer Aniston said she is still “basking in all the love” from the Friends reunion as she shared more behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.

Aniston was joined by her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the long-awaited special, which arrived last week.

It included the cast reminiscing about their time on the show as well as cameos from A-list fans.

Aniston – who played Rachel Green – shared more snaps from the reunion with her more than 37 million Instagram followers, including Schwimmer meeting Justin and Hailey Bieber.

She wrote: “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you.

⁣

“Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – @_schwim_’s face says it all.”

Justin Bieber appeared in the Friends reunion special during a themed fashion show (Terence Patrick/HBO/PA)

Aniston, 52, also posted a selfie with James Burrows, the famed director who worked on Friends.

Pop star Bieber appeared during the special, strutting his stuff during a Friends-themed fashion show.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga performed the show’s famous song Smelly Cat alongside Kudrow, while David Beckham and K-pop stars BTS also appeared.