Margot Robbie: The idea women are not interested in action films is ridiculous

Margot Robbie has said the perception that women are not interested in action films is “ridiculous”.

The actress, 30, made the comments in an interview with British Vogue and features on the cover of the August issue of the magazine.

She said more women should work in the action genre of film.

(Vogue/PA)

“From a business or statistical standpoint, those are the high-paying jobs,” Robbie told the magazine.

“So I really want to advocate for women writing big blockbuster action films.

“And then also, the perception that women aren’t interested in action is ridiculous.”

Robbie also discussed her role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

“Those scenes where everything’s exploding around you, and you make it just in time, those massive epic war hero runs? Those movie moments?

“Girls never get those.”

Robbie also said she has “a real aversion to being put in a box”.

(David Parry/PA)

“The minute someone sums me up in two words I want to show them I’m the exact opposite,” she said.

“As soon as you have some success in one type of role, people want you to keep doing that thing. Which I think would just be boring.”

Robbie said she wants to get into directing and would also like to try writing.

“Those would be huge challenges, which to be honest, I might not pull off,” she said.

“I also think directing is a privilege and not a right.

“But I have a story that’s been in my head for years.

“And I need to put pen to paper and see if it looks ridiculous or not.”

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Robbie also discussed how her life slowed down during the pandemic.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m in my thirties now, or because life took a very strange turn,” she said.

“Over Covid, I was home for longer than I’ve ever stayed anywhere.

“I’ve been moving at a million miles an hour for as long as I can remember.”

She added: “It can feel a little scary sometimes. But now I finally feel like it’s OK to sit still. Or even sit this one out.

“That’s a feeling I haven’t had before.”

See the full feature in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands on July 2.