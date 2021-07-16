Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Chrissy Teigen mourns death of dog Pippa

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 5:02 am
Chrissy Teigen has said her and husband John Legend’s dog Pippa ‘just died in my arms’ (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen has said her and husband John Legend’s dog Pippa ‘just died in my arms’ (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the death of family dog Pippa, who she said “died in my arms” on Thursday.

The model, TV personality and wife of singer John Legend posted a photo of herself with Pippa on Instagram and paid tribute to the 10-year-old French bulldog as a “sassy broad”.

Teigen wrote: “Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home.

“She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took shit from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years.

“We loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.”

The post came one day after Teigen said she was depressed due to being placed in the “cancel club” following allegations of online bullying.

She took a social media break in May after TV personality Courtney Stodden, who is non-binary, accused her of bullying them online a decade ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal