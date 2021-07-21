Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Harvey Weinstein booked into LA jail ahead of court appearance, records show

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 1:12 am
Harvey Weinstein has been booked into a Los Angeles jail ahead of a court appearance, records show (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Harvey Weinstein has been booked into a Los Angeles jail ahead of a court appearance to face sexual assault charges, records show.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was returned to the city where he made his name as a producer on Tuesday after losing a bid to block his extradition from New York.

The 69-year-old was convicted of rape in New York last year and has been serving a 23-year prison sentence in the state.

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein is due to appear in a Los Angeles court charged with sexual assault (Miramax/PRNewswire/PA)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Weinstein was booked into the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in the downtown area at 12.38pm local time.

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday, the records show.

He faces 11 counts of sexual assault in California relating to five women.

The allegations are linked to incidents said to have happened in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Weinstein was first charged in Los Angeles in January 2020 as his New York trial was getting under way.

He is appealing against his New York rape conviction.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have 120 days to bring Weinstein to trial under the terms of the extradition agreement.

Weinstein’s lawyers had fought the extradition, arguing he was in poor health.

The Oscar-winning producer’s ailments include diabetes, extensive coronary artery disease, anaemia, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnoea and chronic lower back pain, they said.

Weinstein was one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood when scores of women accused him of sexual misconduct in October 2017.

