Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Demi Lovato reveals ‘anxiety’ at filming sex scene for new TV show

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 10:08 am
Demi Lovato (John Linton/PA)
Demi Lovato has spoken of the “anxiety” they felt performing in their first sex scene but said they feel “proud” to be comfortable in their own skin.

The Confident singer, who came out as non-binary in May, has spoken openly about their battle with disordered eating.

Lovato will soon be seen starring opposite Valerie Bertinelli in the NBC sitcom Hungry, about a group of friends in a food issues group.

Sharing a photo of herself in underwear on Instagram, she wrote: “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!

“I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.

“Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that.

“I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)

“I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that!

“It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

Lovato, 28, first found fame as an actress in the children’s show Barney & Friends and went on to star opposite the Jonas Brothers in Camp Rock.

They have also made appearances in Grey’s Anatomy, Glee and Will & Grace and lend their voice to Smurfette in the Smurf animated movies.

