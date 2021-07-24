Britney Spears shares topless picture amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears has shared a topless picture to Instagram amid the legal fight to terminate her conservatorship.

The pop star, 39, wore only denim shorts in the snap, while covering her chest with her hands.

Spears, who has been increasingly vocal on social media, added a plant emoji in the caption.

It comes amid the increasingly bitter legal fight with her father over his role in her finances.

Jamie Spears is co-conservator of his daughter’s estate, a position he has held since she was deemed unable to look after herself in 2008.

Spears had suffered a series of mental breakdowns captured by the paparazzi.

She made headlines around the world on June 23 when telling a Los Angeles court she wanted the conservatorship terminated immediately, alleging it was abusive.

Spears has been strongly critical of her father, 69, and his role in the conservatorship and returned to court earlier this month to demand his expulsion from the complex legal arrangement.

He has so far refused to budge.

Toxic singer Spears won a legal victory when the judge in the case allowed her to choose her own lawyer.

Mathew S Rosengart is now representing her and has already taken a tougher line than the man he replaced.

This week Spears wrote on social media that she was far from finished in speaking out.